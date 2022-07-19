Former NY Hospital Chief Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Woman While She Was a Patient

A former chief at a New York hospital was sentenced after he sexually abused a patient he had been treating at the hospital.

Dr. Woojin Cho, the former chief of orthopedic surgery at Montefiore Hospital, was sentenced to nine months in prison after he was convicted in May of forcible touching, sexual abuse and harassment.

An investigation found that a 22-year-old patient went to an appointment with Cho on September 4, 2020, at the Montefiore Spine Center Hutchinson Campus in the Bronx. While he was seeing the patient, Cho grabbed her chest area and kissed her on the neck and cheek. The 48-year-old Cho also touched her inappropriately under her clothes and put the victim's hand on his groin, according to the investigation.

The doctor saved his personal cellphone number in the victim's phone, and asked her to be his "sugar baby." The woman told her mother about the incident, and then they called the police. The investigation found that authorities conducted a controlled call, during which time Cho explained what a "sugar baby" and "sugar daddy" relationship entailed.

He also admitted to touching her, but said it was part of the exam. Cho added that the woman should keep what happened a secret — and if she did, she would get "a lot."

The doctor was arrested on Sept. 15.