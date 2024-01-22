Former NY doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids, leading to 5 patients' deaths

What to Know A disgraced Long Island doctor was sentenced after five of his patients died as a result of him over-prescribing opioids while he worked from his car.

George Blatti, 78, was sentenced to five to 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty in October to five counts of manslaughter as part of a plea deal made with prosecutors.

It was from inside his car and at his office -- a former Radio Shack -- that Blatti allegedly met customers through 2019, according to the original indictment

A disgraced Long Island doctor was sentenced to possibly more than a decade in prison after five of his patients died as a result of him over-prescribing opioids while he worked from his car.

George Blatti, 78, was sentenced to five to 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty in October to five counts of manslaughter as part of a plea deal made with prosecutors. He initially faced five counts of second-degree murder and 11 counts of reckless endangerment.

Between 2016 and 2018, five of Blatti's patients died of drug overdoses. Prosecutors said he wrote thousands of opioid prescriptions inside an old electronics store and from inside his car, handing out pill indiscriminately — and often with no medical exam — as he used his prescription pad and a killing tool.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A Long Island doctor is facing murder charges after five patients allegedly died between 2016 and 2018 due to prescriptions he wrote. George Blatti, 75, was arraigned Thursday on five counts of murder in the second degree and 11 counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree. Blatti was remanded and is due back in court on March 30. If convicted of the top charge, the defendant faces a potential maximum of up to 25 years to life in prison. The indictment will be consolidated with a 2019 indictment based on the same conduct, superseding the most serious charges. Greg Cergol reports.

The alleged victims — three men and two women, all between the ages of 30-60 — were prescribed 45,000 pills over a four-year time frame, even though prosecutors said each showed clear signs of addiction. In one case, it was said that Blatti prescribed the victim nine times the daily maximum recommended dosage of opioids.

Additionally, prosecutors say that in some cases, he allegedly prescribed opioid painkillers at patients’ request to other individuals he had never met or spoken to.

It was at this office that Blatti allegedly met customers though 2019, according to the original indictment. After he lost access to that space, he allegedly saw patients in his car, prescribing medications with no examination from the parking lots of the Rockville Centre hotel — where he lived — and a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts, prosecutors say.

Blatti allegedly used paper prescriptions pursuant to a waiver issued by the New York State Health Commissioner at the time, allowing him to avoid using the state’s secure electronic prescription system. This system is generally required, and provides for greater oversight.

"In the face of that tragedy, my client did the only thing he could which was plead guilty and accept responsibility and punishment," said Blatti's attorney after the sentencing.

Blatti again told the judge that he accepted responsibility for what he did.

But the families of three victims had the last word in court Monday, and were not nearly as sympathetic to Blatti's defense, calling the former doctor an animal and a murderer who chose financial gain over human life.

"He’s a piece of garbage. I’m a nurse. He’s no doctor," said Sandra Kinzer, whose 44-year-old brother Michael died two days after receiving a pain prescription from the then-Great Neck doctor.

Valerie Kinzer told NBC New York she believes Blatti feels no remorse for the death of her husband and the others. The families said they were not happy with the plea deal, but were willing to accept it.

"I have to get on with my life I have two boys to raise and that’s most important," said Valerie Kinzer.