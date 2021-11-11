Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Former NJ Police Chief Faces Retrial on Hate Crime Charges

A jury in 2016 previously deadlocked on hate crime assault and deprivation of civil rights charges after the former Bordentown police chief was accused of slamming a handcuffed Black man’s head into a doorjamb

A former New Jersey police chief already convicted of lying to the FBI is facing a retrial on hate crime charges.

Jury selection began this week in federal court in Camden in the case of Frank Nucera, the white former police chief in Bordentown, who was charged with hate crime assault and deprivation of civil rights on suspicion of slamming a handcuffed Black man’s head into a doorjamb in 2016 while two officers were escorting the man from a hotel. Nucera has denied the charges.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A jury deadlocked on those counts in 2019 but convicted Nucera of lying to the FBI. In May, a judge sentenced him to 28 months in prison, to be served once the remaining counts are resolved. Nucera has remained free on bail pending trial. He retired in 2017 during the FBI investigation.

The judge rejected Nucera's motion to have the lying conviction thrown out on what Nucera's attorney argued was a taint of anti-police bias on the jury, which was composed of nine white and three Black people.

News

Bronx Zoo 3 hours ago

Woman Jumps Barrier at Bronx Zoo Lion Exhibit, Dances With Roses and Tosses $100 Bills

Storm Team 4 22 hours ago

Heavy Rain, Possible Thunderstorms Eye Tri-State Friday — Then Temps Plunge

"The weaknesses and failings of the prosecution’s case have not changed in those two years, and we look forward to bringing those forth again to the jury, to put this difficult and stressful period in Mr. Nucera’s life to a close,” Rocco Cipparone, Nucera's attorney, wrote in an email Thursday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us