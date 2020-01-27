Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Former NJ Official Admits to Role in Corruption Scheme, Fraud

The former official admitted to conspiring with others in city government to create a fake literacy program at the city library to secure funds he and others used for personal expenses

courtroom generic 722
Stock Photo

A New Jersey man admitted to his role in a corruption scheme that involved misusing public funds at a public library and recreation center, according to court documents.

Franklyn Ore, a former member of the Orange Board of Education, pleaded guilty to fraud, misapplying funds and conspiracy, NJ.com reported on Monday. He is one of more than a dozen people named in search warrants and subpoenas related to a wide-ranging federal corruption investigation.

Ore admitted to conspiring with other people in city government to create a fake literacy program at the Orange Public Library to secure funds that he and others used for personal expenses, according to court documents. He also admitted to defrauding taxpayers and the government out of money and property in the Orange Redevelopment Project and local YWCA.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Old Bridge 3 hours ago

Ex-Boyfriend Admitted to Killing Missing 25-Year-Old Woman Found in NJ Woods: Prosecutor

Monsey Stabbing 6 mins ago

Psychiatrist Finds Monsey Hanukkah Attack Suspect Incompetent for Trial, Lawyer Says

Ore's sentencing is scheduled for April 20. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison, $44,800 in restitution and a $250,000 fine.

His attorney, Adalgiza A. Nunez of Newark, did not return a call from NJ.com seeking comment.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtsEssex County
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us