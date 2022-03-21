Former NJ Mayor Ousted for Corruption Loses Legal Challenge to Run Again

A former New Jersey mayor barred from ever taking public office again after a corruption case drove him out of office five years ago has lost a legal battle he hoped would get him back on the ballot hit year.

A judge in Passaic County on Monday denied Joey Torres' lawsuit to compel the city clerk's office to accept his petition to appear on the ballot for the May election. Judge Thomas Brogan said allowing the suit to go forward would cause "irreparable harm" to voters since Torres cannot hold office.

Torres resigned as the mayor of Paterson back in 2017 as part of a plea deal and agreed to never again seek public office over a scheme to steal from taxpayers by ordering city workers to do construction on a relative's would-be beer business.

Torres accepted the deal after Paterson Department of Public Works supervisors were caught on camera doing work for the now-former mayor's family also accepted plea deals and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The embattled former politician popped up in February delivering a speech where he said he would run for mayor in this year's election. He was also heard asking for votes from the audience.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin brought criminal contempt charges against Torres earlier this month for launching that mayoral bid, an action in direct violation of the court order he signed five years ago. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges sparked by an I-Team investigation in 2016.

Weeks after that speech, the 63-year-old is accused of delivering "a stack of purported nominating petitions in support of his candidacy" to the city clerk's office, knowingly disobeying the 2017 forfeiture order he signed following his guilty plea, the attorney general's office said. Those petitions -- rejected by the clerk's office -- prompted Torres to file a civil action to compel the office to accept them.

Brogan's denial of the former mayor's legal challenge seemingly keeps him from pursing the top post in Paterson once again. Torres called the judge's decision "disenfranchising to those people who signed the petition."

Torres initially denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight the charges. His arrest came after a series of I-Team stories that appeared to show city employees doing private jobs for him, from washing his scooter and building bookshelves to doing construction at his nephew's would-be beer business.

Torres served five terms on Paterson's City Council before he was elected mayor in 2002. If convicted on the the fourth-degree criminal contempt charge, he faces up to 18 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.