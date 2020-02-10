Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Former NJ College Student Admits to Starting Fire in Dorm

The then-freshman set a dryer sheet on fire then threw it into a garbage can where he previously had discarded fireworks, sparking the blaze

Courtroom-Generic

A former student accused of starting a fire in a dorm at a northern New Jersey university last year has pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.

Thomas Apostolico, 18, of Toms River, entered his plea Thursday and agreed to pay $7,665.50 in restitution for damages the blaze caused at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken. The plea was made public Monday by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

No students were injured in the Nov. 26 fire, which occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the basement of Humphrey Hall, a freshman dorm on the school's campus. But the heavy smoke conditions it caused forced authorities to evacuate the dorm's 150 residents.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Long Island 2 hours ago

Michael Lohan, Father of Actress Lindsay Lohan, Arrested in Domestic Incident: Police

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

‘Unspeakable Abuse’: Informant Who Helped Arrest Ex-NYPD Boss Faces Sex Trafficking Charges

Emergency responders went to the dorm after a fire alarm was activated and found a fire that was concentrated in a garbage can outside of the basement laundry room. A police officer soon used a nearby fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

Investigators determined that Apostolico, a freshman at the university, had set fire to a dryer sheet and threw it into the garbage can where he had previously discarded fireworks, sparking the blaze.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtsStevens Institute of Technology
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us