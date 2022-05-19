Florida Man Charged in NJ Crash That Killed 1 Pedestrian, Hurt 5 Others

Authorities in northern New Jersey announced charges including aggravated manslaughter against a Florida man on Thursday after he allegedly hit several pedestrians while driving a stolen car in the heart of downtown Paterson.

One person was killed and five others were hospitalized after the wild scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Passaic County prosecutor’s office, Harold Rasbin was driving a Honda CRV when he hit a parked police vehicle then sped away and hit another car, lost control and hit several pedestrians.

After the Honda crashed into a light pole, Rasbin allegedly fled on foot but was caught nearby.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 31-year-old Orlando, Florida resident was being held awaiting a detention hearing Monday. He faces charges including aggravated manslaughter, death by automobile, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Paul Chiaramonte, an attorney representing Rasbin, declined to comment on the charges Thursday.