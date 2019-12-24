Crime and Courts
Fleeing Man at Accident Scene Fires Gun at Suffolk Police Officer

A man fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Middle Island fired a gun at a police officer, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

The officer was not injured. Police said they are investigating the handgun incident that occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Monday.

They said the shooting occurred after a 2020 Volvo sedan on Wellington Road struck a Nissan Pathfinder on Middle Country Road on Long Island.

A Suffolk police officer responded to the scene in a marked vehicle and the man driving the Volvo fled.

Police said that when the officer chased him, the man fired at the officer but missed. The officer returned fire. The man, though, escaped. Police were investigating.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Nissan and a female passenger were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injures, police said.

