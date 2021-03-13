Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Williamsburg

Five People Wounded in Brooklyn Pop-Up Party Shooting Overnight: Cops

Gunfire erupted at a garage turned pop-up party space in Williamsburg around 4 a.m. Saturday; police say at least 5 people were injured

A Bushwick garage converted into a makeshift event space was cordoned off by police tape following an overnight shooting that left five people injured, police said
News 4

At least five people were wounded in a shootout at a "pop-up party" in Brooklyn overnight, each suffering injuries to their lower extremities, police said Saturday morning.

Gunfire broke out around 4 a.m. at a Williamsburg garage on Flushing Avenue that was converted into a makeshift event space, police said.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower leg when they were dispatched for a 911 call. EMS rushed her to Elmhurst Hospital.

News

COVID-19 2 hours ago

After Long Pandemic Year, a Changed New York Shows Renewal

Cuomo Under Fire 49 mins ago

How Cuomo Investigation, Possible Impeachment Could Play Out

While officials continued their investigation of the scene, four men arrived at nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. They were each linked to the Williamsburg shooting, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two men were taken to Woodhull Hospital, the other two to Wyckoff Hospital. All were taken by private transportation, police said. The men range in age from 28-49.

Police said all five victims were stable as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

An NYPD officer walks the sidewalk outside of a garage turned pop-up party space in Williamsburg where at least five people were injured by gunfire overnight.

The police investigation is ongoing, but details of a motive or exactly how many people discharged firearms was not yet known. Ballistics evidence gathered Saturday morning showed evidence of gunfire inside and out of the party.

Investigators are reviewing video footage from inside the garage and surrounding streets.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

WilliamsburgNYPDBrooklyngun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us