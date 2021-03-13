Five People Wounded in Brooklyn Pop-Up Party Shooting Overnight: Cops

At least five people were wounded in a shootout at a "pop-up party" in Brooklyn overnight, each suffering injuries to their lower extremities, police said Saturday morning.

Gunfire broke out around 4 a.m. at a Williamsburg garage on Flushing Avenue that was converted into a makeshift event space, police said.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower leg when they were dispatched for a 911 call. EMS rushed her to Elmhurst Hospital.

While officials continued their investigation of the scene, four men arrived at nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. They were each linked to the Williamsburg shooting, police said.

Two men were taken to Woodhull Hospital, the other two to Wyckoff Hospital. All were taken by private transportation, police said. The men range in age from 28-49.

Police said all five victims were stable as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

The police investigation is ongoing, but details of a motive or exactly how many people discharged firearms was not yet known. Ballistics evidence gathered Saturday morning showed evidence of gunfire inside and out of the party.

Investigators are reviewing video footage from inside the garage and surrounding streets.