Fired Long Island dog day care worker swung dogs by their leash above his head: Police

A former employee at a dog day care on Long Island was arrested and charged with abusing pets after he was caught on camera swinging several dogs above his head by the leash, according to prosecutors.

Andrew Laurendi was fired from his job at Pawllywood in Massapequa, an animal daycare and boarding business. The 21-year-old Laurendi was allegedly seen on security video swinging a number of dogs by their leashes, and police said he also smashed a dog's face into a fence multiple times. That canine suffered serious injuries as a result.

"Horrendous and very disturbing. Not only is it cruel and unjust for the animal, it’s dangerous to society," said Gary Rogers of the Nassau County SPCA. "It’s a precursor to other violent crimes, not only protect the animals. This gentleman needs help."

The county SPCA went to Laurendi's home in the town to check on his dogs, but he did not open the door.

Law enforcement became aware of the allegations after a pet owner alerted management that something was wrong. After Pawllywood's management discovered the alleged abuse, they fired Laurendi and called police to report what happened.

"They noticed the dog had been limping, the dog was on a leash and had been swung in the air," said Aaron Davis, of Destination Pet, which owns Pawllywood. "We are as devastated by these findings, as everyone else is."

Laurendi worked at the business for about six months as an animal care attendant. The company said it is combing through security video and interviewing employees to determine whether there were other incidents.

Ari Rodriguez, a customer who has left her pup Darla at the day care in the past, was shocked about the arrest.

"They’ve usually been pretty good, like I said I’m just surprised," said Rodriguez.

Laurendi is due back in court Dec. 21. Attorney information for him was not immediately known.