Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Long Island

Fired Long Island dog day care worker swung dogs by their leash above his head: Police

Andrew Laurendi was fired from his job at Pawllywood in Massapequa after he was allegedly seen on security video swinging a number of dogs by their leashes, and police said he also smashed a dog's face into a fence multiple times

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A former employee at a dog day care on Long Island was arrested and charged with abusing pets after he was caught on camera swinging several dogs above his head by the leash, prosecutors said
  • Andrew Laurendi was fired from his job at Pawllywood in Massapequa after he was allegedly seen on security video swinging a number of dogs by their leashes, and police said he also smashed a dog's face into a fence multiple times.
  • After Pawllywood's management discovered the alleged abuse, they fired Laurendi and called police to report what happened

A former employee at a dog day care on Long Island was arrested and charged with abusing pets after he was caught on camera swinging several dogs above his head by the leash, according to prosecutors.

Andrew Laurendi was fired from his job at Pawllywood in Massapequa, an animal daycare and boarding business. The 21-year-old Laurendi was allegedly seen on security video swinging a number of dogs by their leashes, and police said he also smashed a dog's face into a fence multiple times. That canine suffered serious injuries as a result.

"Horrendous and very disturbing. Not only is it cruel and unjust for the animal, it’s dangerous to society," said Gary Rogers of the Nassau County SPCA. "It’s a precursor to other violent crimes, not only protect the animals. This gentleman needs help."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The county SPCA went to Laurendi's home in the town to check on his dogs, but he did not open the door.

Law enforcement became aware of the allegations after a pet owner alerted management that something was wrong. After Pawllywood's management discovered the alleged abuse, they fired Laurendi and called police to report what happened.

"They noticed the dog had been limping, the dog was on a leash and had been swung in the air," said Aaron Davis, of Destination Pet, which owns Pawllywood. "We are as devastated by these findings, as everyone else is."

News

Bronx 2 hours ago

Investigation begins into Bronx apartment building collapse, emergency crews still on scene

Bronx 16 hours ago

Collapsed Bronx building had active facade and sidewalk shed violations: DOB

Laurendi worked at the business for about six months as an animal care attendant. The company said it is combing through security video and interviewing employees to determine whether there were other incidents.

Ari Rodriguez, a customer who has left her pup Darla at the day care in the past, was shocked about the arrest.

"They’ve usually been pretty good, like I said I’m just surprised," said Rodriguez.

Laurendi is due back in court Dec. 21. Attorney information for him was not immediately known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandCrime and Courtsanimals
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us