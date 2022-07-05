Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Ronkonkoma

Fire Outside Long Island Mosque Being Investigated as Hate Crime: Suffolk County DA

The Suffolk District Attorney says the ball of flame was caused by someone using a container filled with an accelerant

By Greg Cergol

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police on Long Island are trying to figure out if a house of worship was targeted by hate after someone threw a container that exploded outside of a mosque.

A symbol of Islam now bears what worshipers at a Ronkonkoma mosque believe is a sign of hate: a burn mark -- the result of a pre-dawn Fourth of July incident outside the place of worship.

Imam Ahmed Ibrahim, of Masjid Fatima Al-Zahra, finished prayers inside when flames erupted around the Crescent moon sign.

"All of a sudden I hear a big explosion -- and I mean big explosion," Ibrahim said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveillance video shows the seconds leading up to the incident. The Suffolk District Attorney says the ball of flame was caused by someone using a container filled with an accelerant. 

"He came from nowhere and did that. Did not achieve anything but it expressed hate.  Why?" Ibrahim said.  

Investigators are now trying to determine if this was a hate crime, but the district attorney's office says it sure looks like one.

News

gun violence 17 hours ago

‘We Need Help:' At Least 21 Shot, 3 Killed in NYC on the 4th of July

highland park fourth of july parade 15 hours ago

Illinois Parade Mass Shooting Victims Now Include 7 Killed, 47 Injured

"No good American can look at this and justify it," New York State Assemblyman Phil Ramos (D-NY) said.

On Tuesday, local elected officials and mosque leaders condemned what happened.

The mosque has been in Ronkonkoma for three years. It is the spiritual home to about 500 families. It never faced any threat before this July 4th.

"It’s extremely disappointing that on the morning of such a beautiful day of celebration, somebody chose to perpetrate hate," Hassan Ahmed, part of the Suffolk County District Attorney Anti-Bias Council, said.

The mosque itself was not damaged and no one was hurt, but now the imam says he must reconsider his normal routine of sitting outside in his rocking chair reading his Quran.

"I’m doubting that I should do that again," he said. "Somebody can target me from far away. Unbelievable."

As part of the investigation, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says the FBI is investigating the device that was used to burn the sign. In the meantime, mosque leaders are inviting the community to come to the mosque Saturday to denounce hate at their Eid celebration.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

RonkonkomaLong IslandSuffolk Countymosquepossible hate crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us