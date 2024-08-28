Crime and Courts

Customer wields steak knife during wild fight over spilled wine at posh NJ restaurant

By Adam Harding

A fight at an upscale New Jersey hot spot looked like something out of a reality show, but will have very real consequences after a customer nearly was stabbed with a steak knife.

Video showing the wild scene from inside the Red Horse restaurant in Rumson has been circulating on social media since the incident went down on Thursday.

The suspect, 75-year-old David Gulley, of Florida, lunged at a customer, according to police. Gulley at one point was holding what police said was a steak knife after the fight broke out.

Officers who responded to the scene said they also saw Gulley punch a manager.

What set off the chaotic brawl? Wine getting spilled on the wife of the man whom Gulley went after, according to police.

The victim injured his hand in the mayhem, but refused medical treatment.

Gulley now faces a number of charges including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He was issued a summons and released.

The restaurant is owned by celebrity chef David Burke, who said in a statement "in the grand scheme of things this was a minor, although admittedly, unusual incident that my staff handled very well. I am proud of them. They did exactly what they should have done – intervened to diffuse the situation and called the police."

