Fight Inside Peter Luger's Leads to Shooting on Brooklyn Street

Two men were shot outside Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn following a dispute that started inside the restaurant, police said.

Authorities were notified of the shooting just before 10 p.m., the FDNY said, with reports of a gunshot wound near the corner of Broadway and Driggs in Greenpoint. The fight was believed to have started inside the steakhouse, where a large group of 11 people were eating, and two men started arguing, police said.

One of the men left and prodded the other to go outside as well, when one of the took out a handgun and started firing toward the restaurant. A 30-year-old man was hit in the shoulder, while a 57-year-old man was struck in the stomach, a senior NYPD official said.

Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said, where they are expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Arkies Sommerville, fled to South 10th Street, where police caught up with him. A gun was recovered where police picked up Sommerville.

An investigation is ongoing.