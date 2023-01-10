Fetus Discovered in NY Pumping Station: Sheriff

An investigation is underway after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Monday afternoon in a Rockland County pumping station, the local sheriff announced Tuesday.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Rockland County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting that a Rockland County Sewer District worker made the grisly discovery at the Pascack Pumping Station catch drain in Nanuet.

According to officials, the pumping station is checked regularly and, because of this, they believe that the fetus most likely entered the sewer system earlier Monday.

The fetus was eventually turned over to the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the fetus was about 18 weeks old. However, the office was unable to determine the sex or any other characteristics in connection to the fetus at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information, including relatives to come forward. Tips can be called confidentially into the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 845-638-5500.