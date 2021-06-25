Crime and Courts

Felon Suspected in Hateful NYPD Rant Busted at JFK on Federal Weapons Charge

An FBI spokesman confirmed Shermane Laster's Friday arrest

By Jonathan Dienst

Getty Images

The same man allegedly seen on video hurling insults at an Asian NYPD officer in Washington Square Park earlier this month was arrested by the FBI and NYPD on a weapons-related charge at John F. Kennedy International Airport early Friday, two senior law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation tell News 4.

Shermane Laster, a convicted felon also known as Big Mike, was allegedly in possession of a gun at a Texas shooting range. Felons are not permitted to have weapons under federal and New York state law.

The federal weapons-related charge is being filed out of Texas, but Laster is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn as early as Friday.

An FBI spokesman confirmed his Friday arrest. Members of the FBI and NYPD were seen searching a home on Pacific Street in Brooklyn Friday in connection with the case.

Officials say Laster is also a suspect in vandalism of NYPD cars and allegedly posted anti-police rants online. He is only accused of the single weapons count.

Laster has 13 prior arrests, seven of which involved felony charges.

Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

