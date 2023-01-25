Feds, NYPD Take Down Monster Drug Trafficking Ring in Manhattan: Officials

Police and federal agents descended on Washington Heights early Wednesday, targeting what they say was a major drug and gun trafficking organization operating out of the Manhattan neighborhood, law enforcement officials say.

Homeland Security Investigations agents and NYPD detectives arrested about a dozen suspects and searched multiple locations believed connected to the narcotics gang, according to the officials.

Some searches and arrests also took place in New Jersey, the officials added.

Much of Wednesday morning’s activities appeared to center on businesses along 174th Street. Law enforcement was also seen at a building on Audubon Avenue.

Some of the suspects are believed to have ties to the Trinitarios gang, a notoriously violent group, the law enforcement officials said.

Additional information is expected to be released by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York later Wednesday.