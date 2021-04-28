Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Rudy Giuliani

Feds Execute Search Warrant on Rudy Giuliani's NYC Apartment

The former New York City mayor and Trump personal attorney has been under scrutiny for his work in Ukraine

By Jonathan Dienst and Joe Valiquette

NBC Universal, Inc.

Federal investigators executed a search warrant at the home of former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter tell News 4 New York.

Prosecutors have been probing Giuliani's conduct in relation to Ukraine in recent years, looking into both his alleged lobbying on behalf of powerful interests there, as well as his purported efforts to obtain damaging information on President Biden.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was not immediately clear what federal investigators seized, though, or precisely why they obtained the warrant.

The New York Times first reported the search; NBC News has confirmed it was executed Wednesday morning at his Manhattan apartment.

Giuliani has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing in his Ukraine dealings, and did not immediately respond to messages from NBC News.

Giuliani, the former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, served as the city's mayor from 1993 to 2001. But he is better known in recent years for his work as President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

The search warrant steps up the pressure on Giuliani, who was already facing the possible loss of his New York law license over comments he made prior to the Capitol riots in January.

Last December, federal prosecutors discussed whether to make a legal request for Giuliani’s electronic communications, NBC News reported. Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York were in contact with Justice Department officials in Washington about gaining access to his emails.

politics Apr 8

Andrew Giuliani, Son of Rudy, Says He's Considering Run for New York Governor

Rudy Giuliani Mar 5

Giuliani Probe Awaits Garland as He Nears AG Confirmation

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rudy GiulianiTrumpUkraine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us