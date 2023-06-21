Crime and Courts

FDNY

FDNY firefighter indicted for allegedly stealing credit card off dead patient

By NBC New York Staff

An FDNY firefighter has been indicted for allegedly stealing credit cards from a dead patient in Manhattan and charging money on them.

Police said 33-year-old Sylus McKenzie stole two credit cards while responding to a 911 call on Jan. 11, 2021, at the East 50th Street home of a patient, who was pronounced dead shortly after McKenzie arrived.

McKenzie then left the scene. As other first responders prepared to seal the Manhattan location, it was found that several credit cards belonging to the patient were missing, according to the investigation.

The next morning, McKenzie allegedly attempted to use the cards at a Sunoco gas station, a Food Bazaar supermarket, and a Target, where he tried to buy AirPods. In all, McKenzie bought or tried to buy more than $1,120 in goods with the stolen credit card om a two-hour span.

"These alleged actions are reprehensible, even more so because he is a member of the city’s Bravest and violated the public trust," said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

McKenzie, of the Bronx, was arraigned on multiple counts including grand larceny, identity theft, criminal impersonation and more. Attorney information for McKenzie was not immediately clear.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7.

