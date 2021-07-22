FDNY Firefighter Faces Manslaughter Charges After Alleged Drunken Crash Killed Driver

An FDNY firefighter was indicted Wednesday after allegedly crashing into another vehicle while drunk in Queens, killing the other driver, according to prosecutors.

John DaSilva was arraigned on manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges in relation to the the June 30 incident in Jackson Heights, prosecutors said.

According to the charges, the 31-year-old firefighter from Staten Island was driving more than 60 mph on 35th Avenue toward 95th Street just after midnight when he barreled into a car as it was making a left turn.

The crash led to victim Grady Romero-Duarte's BMW to spin counter-clockwise and into four unoccupied parked cars along the street. The district attorney and emergency medical responders were at the scene shortly after, with both DaSilva and Romero-Duarte being rushed to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

According to the investigation, a blood sample taken at the time revealed that DaSilva's blood alcohol level was ..22 — nearly three times the legal limit.

"Because of the defendant's alleged recklessness and selfish choices, another driver is dead and his loved ones left mourning a senseless loss of life," said Queens DA Melinda Katz. "Driving under the influence of alcohol is irresponsible and puts everyone on the road in danger."

The judge ordered DaSilva to return to court Sept. 30. If convicted, DaSilva faces up to 25 years in prison. Attorney information for DaSilva was not immediately available.