FBI Seeking Potential Victims of Alleged Sexual Predator on Decade-Long Spree

The FBI in New Jersey is seeking potential victims of an alleged sexual predator who authorities say victimized sex workers nationwide for a decade.

Jose Ovidio Torres, 43, is currently in federal custody on four counts of coercion and enticement. But the FBI said they believe Torres "has been preying on sex workers for over 10 years and is believed to have numerous victims."

Authorities allege Torres used websites popular with sex workers to entice them with large sums of money, before drawing them into sex trafficking.

"Torres has travelled (sic) frequently throughout the years and is suspected to have committed these offenses throughout the country, to include New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, South Carolina and California," the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI asked anyone who believes they may be an alleged victim of Torres to email ReportJOT@fbi.gov.

  

