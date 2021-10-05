Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
sergeants benevolent association

FBI Searches NYPD Sergeants Union Headquarters

The FBI did not elaborate on the reason for the search of the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association

By Jonathan Dienst

Screening Of "Deliver Us From Evil" For The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association
Stephen Lovekin

The FBI executed a search warrant at the offices of the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for the bureau said.

It was not immediately clear why. The FBI said it also searched a home in Port Washington.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The SBA represents 13,000 members of the NYPD, according to its website. An attorney for the union did not immediately return a call for comment.

The union's president, Ed Mullins, is a controversial figure who has publicly sparred with Mayor Bill de Blasio and with NYPD leadership. De Blasio on Tuesday confirmed the raid but said he did not have details.

News

gabby petito 45 mins ago

911 Caller ‘99% Sure' He Saw Brian Laundrie in North Carolina, New Audio Reveals

Times Square 1 hour ago

Suspect in Custody in Times Square Rush-Hour Subway Shove That Badly Hurt Woman

Last month Mullins faced department trial on a variety of administrative charges, including an episode where he tweeted an arrest record for the mayor's daughter.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

sergeants benevolent associationNYPDNYPD sergeant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us