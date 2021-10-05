FBI Searches NYPD Sergeants Union Headquarters

The FBI executed a search warrant at the offices of the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for the bureau said.

It was not immediately clear why. The FBI said it also searched a home in Port Washington.

The SBA represents 13,000 members of the NYPD, according to its website. An attorney for the union did not immediately return a call for comment.

The union's president, Ed Mullins, is a controversial figure who has publicly sparred with Mayor Bill de Blasio and with NYPD leadership. De Blasio on Tuesday confirmed the raid but said he did not have details.

Last month Mullins faced department trial on a variety of administrative charges, including an episode where he tweeted an arrest record for the mayor's daughter.

This is a developing story.