FBI: NY Man Tried to Arrange Sex With 5-Year-Old, Could Have More Victims

A New York man is accused of attempting to sexually abuse a five-year old boy, and the FBI says it fears there could be other child victims out there.

Richard Nguyen, 29, was arrested Thursday for allegedly planning to commit sex acts on a young child. The feds say he planned to use an antihistamine to make the child sleepy so he could abuse him.

The FBI says it got onto the suspected predator through an informant. There are written messages where Nguyen allegedly says he plans to use allergy medicine to put the child to sleep so he can have his way with him. He alleged used graphic language to tell the informant he would like have sex with either of his two children, ages 8 and 5.

“I want the boys . Either of them is fine. : )” He later allegedly wrote: “Made up my mind. I want the yngr.”

Nguyen was arrested with Benadryl and condoms in his pocket when the alleged meeting was set to take place.

Manhattan US Attorney Damien Williams called the allegations “…as chilling as and disturbing as one can imagine.”

"It’s unfathomable to believe anyone would see a five-year-old boy as a sexual being. What’s more despicable in this investigation, we allege the subject brought Benadryl to drug the child," New York FBI Director Mike Driscoll said in a statement.

Defense attorney Sylvie Levine did not immediately return a request for comment.

The FBI says they fear there could be other child victims out there. Anyone with information as to whether Nguyen targeted other children is urged to call the FBI's child exploitation task force at 212-384-5000.