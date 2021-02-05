Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
U.S. Capitol Riots

FBI Conducts Search at NJ Home in Connection to Deadly U.S. Capitol Siege: Sources

By Joe Valiquette and Ted Greenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

FBI agents are conducting a search at a residence in Atlantic City in connection with events that took place at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4.

Authorities from the FBI, including members of its Joint Terrorism Task Force, descended on a home on Penrose Avenue Friday morning.

Investigators took photos of a garage, while agents brought computer equipment, boxes and other items out of the house.

Federal charges may be announced later Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. where all criminal charges related to the Capitol Building riot have been filed. 

Additional information was not immediately known.

Since the violent riot last month, a number of tri-state residents have been arrested and charged with various crimes in connection to the deadly event, including a New York City sanitation worker, the brother of a retired NYPD officer, and an MTA worker.

This is a developing story.

