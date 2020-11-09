FBI Arrests NYPD Cop at Long Island Home on Drug Distribution Charges: Sources

An NYPD police officer and four others were arrested Monday on federal charges of conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

The police officer, assigned to the 113 Precinct in Queens, was arrested by the FBI at his Long Island home and will appear alongside the other defendants in federal court in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, the sources said.

Details of the investigation and charges are expected to be released by the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's office by the afternoon.

This story is developing.