Father of nurse killed by drunk former Newark cop forgives driver in court

A former Newark police officer made an emotional plea for forgiveness at his sentencing hearing Wednesday for striking and killing a nurse with his car back in 2021.

Louis Santiago, 26, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Nov. 1 night when he struck and killed Damian Dymka while driving intoxicated on the Garden State Parkway. He struck the 29-year-old, who was walking along the highway, after drifting into the shoulder around 3 a.m.

"I've been distressed the past year and a half knowing that because of my actions, Mr. Damian Dymka lost his life and two families will forever be in pain," Santiago told the courtroom Wednesday.

"I know nothing I say will ease the suffering but I’m truly sorry - I didn’t mean this - this was an accident."

The victim's father, Andrzej Dymka, said he accepted Santiago's apology.

"I forgive the accident, truly forgive," Dymka said. "My pain will stay for my last breath."

The emotional exchanges in the Essex County Court came almost two years after Santiago's attempts to cover up the killing. Instead of calling for help right away, Santiago and his passenger put Dymka's body in the back of the car and drove home.

His mother and father, Luis Santiago, a lieutenant for police department at the time, urged their son to return to the scene. The elder Santiago was charged for giving police false information the morning of the crash. He also pleaded guilty and was given two years of probation.

The 26-year-old Santiago will serve five years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal, keeping the case from going to trial in a move prosecutors hope spares the victim's family any further pain.

"This is enough, five years, for this boy. 26 years old, another life destroyed," Dymka said. "I hope this boy comes back into society a completely different person."