Family, Friends of Woman Killed in Brooklyn Street Racing Crash Call for Justice

Clad in white t-shirts with her photo printed on the front, family and friends marched Friday evening to the Brooklyn intersection where Aniya Westley Blandon was killed earlier this week.

The 20-year-old woman and her husband were standing at a bus stop in Crown Heights on Monday when a driver racing through the neighborhood struck the couple. They were on their way to work around 3 a.m. when the driver of a red Dodge Charger jumped the curb.

The impact of the crash killed Westley Blandon and left her husband, Kevin Blandon, with "major complications."

Police say the driver abandoned the car near Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue at the site of the crash and fled in another vehicle, with parts of the car left scattered across the four-lane road.

As of Saturday, police had not announced an arrest of the driver that hit the couple or any other drivers speeding through the neighborhood that night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The woman's family and friends held a vigil at the site of the deadly incident Friday evening. Her family is now calling for lawmakers to increase penalties for street racing.

Investigators said that the speed limit on Utica Avenue (and citywide) is 25 mph, but added that the cars involved in the race and crash were going far faster than that. Residents in the area said that the particular stretch of road where the crash occurred has been a problem spot because it's a downhill slope.