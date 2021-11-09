Fake NYPD Cops Tie Up, Rob NYC Family, Sources Say

Two men wearing NYPD-branded sweats -- and one of them wearing an apparently fake badge -- tied up and robbed a family in an exclusive Bronx neighborhood early Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources said.

Police are actively searching for the two suspects, described as white males in their 50s.

The attack took place on Country Club Road, in the neighborhood of the same name just off Eastchester Bay.

The female owner of the house told police she was tied up by the robbers, but was eventually able to get out of the house and go across the street to her neighbor.

The men allegedly took her phone and her car, a white BMW. The car was subsequently recovered about a mile away, near the Bruckner Expressway.

One official said that the victim reported both assailants were wearing NYPD sweatshirts and sweatpants and gray bubble vests. One of the suspects was wearing a purported imitation badge around his neck.

Police found the woman's husband was still tied up in the house.

This is a developing story.