Fake Chase Bank rep steals over $15,000 from Staten Island woman in phone scam: Police

A Staten Island woman is out $15,000 after a suspect posed as representative from Chase Bank and told her to hand over the cash in order to fix her account, according to police.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman, got a phone call around 3 p.m. on May 20 from someone who claimed to be working for the New York City-based bank, police said. The person on the phone told her she had been hacked and the bank needed money from her in order fix the account.

The individual then took a cab to the woman's home in Great Kills and collected about $15,500 from her before getting back in the taxi and taking off on Lindenwood Road, according to police.

The suspect, a woman, was seen on a doorbell camera and was described as having a heavy build with glasses, hair in a ponytail and wearing a surgical facemask. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with gold letters and black jeans.

The victim was not injured.