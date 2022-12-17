Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
covid-19 vaccine

Ex-Teacher Gets Probation for Giving Vaccine Dose to NY Teen

It was the shot heard 'round the tri-state: Laura Parker Russo sparked outrage when video of her injecting the vaccine into the arm of a 17-year-old inside her home on New Year's Eve was shared on TikTok in January

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former Long Island high school teacher accused of injecting a teen with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without his parents' knowledge pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to community service and probation, avoiding a felony charge that could have sent her to prison.

Laura Parker Russo, 55, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempting the unauthorized practice of medicine when she appeared in a courtroom in Mineola, New York, on Friday. She also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Russo was arrested at the beginning of January, and authorities accused her of giving the 17-year-old, the son of someone she knew, a vaccine dose. Newsday reported that Russo later testified in a hearing over her job that she got the dose when a pharmacist gave her expiring doses after she asked for an empty vial to use as a Christmas ornament.

Authorities said the teen later told his parents, who called police. Prosecutors had initially charged her with the unauthorized practice of profession, a felony with a penalty of up to four years in prison.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Russo had been a science teacher for many years; she was subsequently fired.

On Friday, Judge Howard Sturim ordered her to fulfill 100 hours of community service over a year, while under interim probation. She was also ordered to go to therapy twice a week and to stay away from the teen.

If Russo meets the community service requirement, prosecutors would vacate the misdemeanor charge.

News

Sex Crime 14 hours ago

NJ Fire Chief Arrested After Caught Allegedly Trying to Lure Underage Boy for Sex

Nursing Home 18 hours ago

‘They Tried to Kill Me': Neglect, Abuse and $22M Fraud at NY Nursing Home, AG Finds

A spokesman for the Nassau County District Attorney's office said it had agreed to the plea and sentence “based on the defendant’s long-standing ties to the community and her lack of a criminal record."

Russo's attorney, Gerard McCloskey, told Newsday the plea agreement “was in the interest of justice as well as in my client’s best interest."

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineCOVID-19Crime and CourtsLong Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us