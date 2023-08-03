Ex-NYPD union boss Ed Mullins gets 2 years in prison for stealing $600K from union

The former president of one of the nation's largest police unions was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union to fund a lavish lifestyle that prosecutors say included high-end restaurants and luxury personal items.

Ed Mullins, 61, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in January to a wire fraud charge in Manhattan federal court. The plea agreement had called for a sentence between two years and 3.5 years.

Mullins resigned in Oct. 2021 as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his home in the Long Island town of Port Washington. The SBA, which represents about 13,000 active and retired sergeants, is the nation's fifth-largest police union. He retired weeks later from the New York Police Department.

During his plea, Mullins confessed that he stole money by falsely inflating expense reports between late 2017 and October 2021.

In court papers, prosecutors said Mullins stole money in part to pay for meals at high-end restaurants and to buy luxury personal items. Sometimes, they said, he charged personal supermarket bills to the union and counted costly meals with friends as business expenses.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said that Mullins "abused his position as the head of the SBA to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the pockets of hard-working NYPD sergeants."

"Mullins publicly vowed to protect the interests of the thousands of active and retired sergeants that he represented. But behind the scenes, Mullins stole from the SBA and its members, treating the SBA as his personal piggy bank," Williams said in a statement. "In doing so, Mullins disgraced his uniform, broke the law, and undermined the public’s trust in law enforcement. As today’s sentence demonstrates, no one — not even high-ranking union bosses — is above the law."