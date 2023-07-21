Ex-NYPD sergeant pleads guilty to assaulting inmate inside holding cell

What to Know A former NYPD sergeant pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate inside a holding cell, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Friday.

Adrian DeJesus, 38, pled guilty to official misconduct, falsifying business records and attempted assault in connection to the incident that took place inside a Manhattan Central Booking holding cell last year. DeJesus was sentenced to a conditional discharge and must attend a five-week anger management diversion class.

According to Bragg, DeJesus was fired by the NYPD in February after he pleaded guilty to falsifying business records in a separate Staten Island case.

A former NYPD sergeant pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate inside a holding cell, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Friday.

Adrian DeJesus, 38, pled guilty to official misconduct, falsifying business records and attempted assault in connection to the incident that took place inside a Manhattan Central Booking holding cell last year. DeJesus was sentenced to a conditional discharge and must attend a five-week anger management diversion class

DeJesus was assigned to Manhattan Central Booking on Centre Street when on Oct. 30, 2022, he got into an argument with an inmate who was awaiting arraignment in a holding cell. DeJesus subsequently entered the cell and pushed the inmate against the wall numerous times, dragging him across the floor and striking him in the face. He ended up not reporting his use of force to his supervisors or complete any paperwork on the incident.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“Members of the NYPD work hard day and night to keep us safe, and they must make quick and difficult decisions every day. In an instance where misconduct does occur, we must follow the facts to ensure the law is upheld and help build stronger law enforcement and community relations,” Bragg said.

According to Bragg, DeJesus was fired by the NYPD in February after he pleaded guilty to falsifying business records in a separate Staten Island case.