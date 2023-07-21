Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYPD

Ex-NYPD sergeant pleads guilty to assaulting inmate inside holding cell

Adrian DeJesus was fired by the NYPD in February after he pleaded guilty to falsifying business records in a separate Staten Island case.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC 4 New York

What to Know

A former NYPD sergeant pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate inside a holding cell, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Friday.

Adrian DeJesus, 38, pled guilty to official misconduct, falsifying business records and attempted assault in connection to the incident that took place inside a Manhattan Central Booking holding cell last year. DeJesus was sentenced to a conditional discharge and must attend a five-week anger management diversion class

DeJesus was assigned to Manhattan Central Booking on Centre Street when on Oct. 30, 2022, he got into an argument with an inmate who was awaiting arraignment in a holding cell. DeJesus subsequently entered the cell and pushed the inmate against the wall numerous times, dragging him across the floor and striking him in the face. He ended up not reporting his use of force to his supervisors or complete any paperwork on the incident.

“Members of the NYPD work hard day and night to keep us safe, and they must make quick and difficult decisions every day. In an instance where misconduct does occur, we must follow the facts to ensure the law is upheld and help build stronger law enforcement and community relations,” Bragg said.

According to Bragg, DeJesus was fired by the NYPD in February after he pleaded guilty to falsifying business records in a separate Staten Island case.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDNew YorkNew York City
