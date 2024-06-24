Ex-NYPD cop pleads guilty in 2021 shooting that hurt her girlfriend, killed 2nd woman

A former New York City police officer who shot her girlfriend and another woman in October 2021, killing the second woman, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday.

Yvonne Wu was off duty when she shot Jamie Liang and Jenny Li inside Li's Brooklyn apartment on Oct. 13, 2021. Liang was killed and Li was wounded in the shooting.

Authorities said Wu, 34, had been in an intimate relationship with Li and was waiting for her in the apartment when Li arrived with Liang.

Wu initially pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder. The attorney general later took over the investigation because it involved a police officer.

Wu has been jailed since the shooting and will remain in custody until she is sentenced On Aug. 28. She is expected to receive a prison sentence of 22 years on the manslaughter charge and five years on the attempted murder charge, the attorney general said.

Wu had been with the police department for five and a half years at the time of the shooting. Those who know her said the allegations came "out of left field."

A phone message seeking comment was left with her attorney.