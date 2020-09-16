Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Sex Crime

Ex-NYC School Official Convicted After Swapping Sexually Explicit Images With Teen Boy

The former deputy chief of staff to the New York City Chancellor of Schools pleaded guilty to child enticement and possession of child porn after trading explicit pictures with the 15-year-old boy over email

Getty Images

A high-ranking New York City education official and former Wisconsin principal accused of swapping explicit sexual images with a 15-year-old boy has been convicted in federal court.

David Hay, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to child enticement and possession of child pornography. Court documents show that Hay exchanged emails with the boy. During the course of these communications, the defendant received sexually explicit digital images and videos from the child. Hay also provided sexually explicit images of himself to the 15-year-old.

Hay, of Brooklyn, faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 18 in Green Bay.

News

Schools 15 hours ago

NYC Mayor Furloughs Himself, Staff Over COVID Budget Woes; Schools Start Remote Orientation

Schools 20 hours ago

See the Full List of NYC Schools That Have Confirmed COVID Cases, As One School Closes

Hay served as principal at Tomah High School in Wisconsin from 2011 to 2014 after being an administrator at Kettle Moraine High School. Most recently, Hay served as deputy chief of staff to the New York City Chancellor of Schools.

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeCrime and CourtsNYC Schools
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us