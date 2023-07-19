Ex-NYC firefighter sentenced to prison for crash that killed teacher after drinking at strip club

A former firefighter from Long Island has been sentenced for driving while intoxicated and ultimately killing a teacher in a wrong-way crash in late 2020.

Joseph Norris, of Babylon, was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for a deadly drunk driving crash that killed 44-year-old Anthony Mariano, a teacher from Queens.

Mariano's fiancé told the judge at Wednesday's sentencing that she lost the love of her life when Norris crashed into him in Nov. 2020.

"Unfortunately, to avoid trial, we have the 5 to 15 [years], and hopefully he will serve the high end of that," Christie Azzolini said after court.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Mariano's family did not speak outside of the courthouse, but addressed the court saying that Norris "left a deep and lasting sadness in our family."

The teacher's father, Vincent Mariano, too angry to stay inside the courtroom, said directly to Norris: "I wish you no rest, no peace. You're despicable."

A memorial sits at the place where Mariano lost his life. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. Norris, an off-duty FDNY firefighter, had been at a strip club drinking for hours.

Prosecutors have said Norris then drove south in the northbound lanes of the Sunken Meadow Parkway near exit SM3A in Smithtown for miles before eventually striking Mariano's cars. Many swerved out of the way, but Mariano could not, and died instantly in the crash.

A blood test following the crash allegedly revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.29, three times the legal limit. Prosecutors said empty beer and liquor bottles were found inside his smashed-up pickup truck.

Norris lost his legs in the same crash.

In court on Wednesday, Norris told the judge, "My small misfortune pales in comparison to the loss they have gone through. If I could trade places with Anthony, I would."

Norris' parents and family cried throughout the proceeding and did not speak to reporters. His attorney said Norris is trying to start a new chapter.

"Today was a very very difficult day for both families involved, heart-wrenching to say the least. I wish nothing but healing and peace for the Mariano family," defense attorney Anthony LaPinta said.