Ex-NYC councilman indicted on child porn charges after arrest at Miami airport

A former New York City councilman who once did time in federal prison in a bribery scheme has been indicted on child pornography charges in Miami.

Daniel Halloran was arrested March 29 at Miami International Airport as he was trying to board a connecting flight to New York after leaving Cuba.

During a secondary inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers allegedly found a hidden photo album on the 54-year-old's cellphone that contained the illicit material, which included videos of prepubescent children.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At least 35 videos showed young children performing various sex acts, a criminal complaint stated. A CBP officer also found a text conversation on Telegram that indicated Halloran had purchased child pornography, the complaint said.

In all, authorities found 1,362 videos stored in the hidden folder, and Halloran told officers around two-thirds to three-quarters of the videos depicted child pornography, the complaint said. Halloran was arraigned on April 14.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Broward Sheriff's Office Broward Sheriff's Office

Halloran had been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison back in 2015 for his part in a scheme to help a Democratic state senator run for mayor as a Republican.

In addition to the bribery and fraud conviction Halloran, a Queens Republican, was also convicted of taking payoffs from what he thought were developers who wanted him to funnel city money to them. The men were actually working for the FBI.

Halloran had been elected to the New York City Council in 2009 and served until 2013, when he was arrested.