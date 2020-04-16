Ex-NY State Senate Leader Dean Skelos Has COVID-19, Will Be Released From Prison

Former New York State Senate leader Dean Skelos has been approved by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for furlough and home confinement after testing positive for COVID-19, according to court papers filed Wednesday by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

The court papers say Skelos, a 72-year-old Republican from Long Island, was diagnosed with COVID-19 but has been symptom-free and in quarantine since April 8. He will be released once the Bureau of Prisons approves his proposed residence.

In their letter, prosecutors wrote that Skelos’ pending motion for compassionate release was moot since he had been approved for release pursuant to a recently adopted U.S. Department of Justice policy instructing the Bureau of Prisons to identify inmates who could safely be released from prison due to the pandemic.

Skelos forfeited his Senate seat when he was convicted on federal corruption charges in 2015. A U.S. Supreme Court decision ended up overturning his conviction two years later, but he was convicted again at re-trial in 2018. Skelos had begun serving a more than four-year prison term last January.