Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Corruption

Ex-NY State Senate Leader Dean Skelos Has COVID-19, Will Be Released From Prison

By Joe Valiquette

Dean Skelos
Getty Images

Dean Skelos

" data-ellipsis="false">

Former New York State Senate leader Dean Skelos has been approved by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for furlough and home confinement after testing positive for COVID-19, according to court papers filed Wednesday by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

The court papers say Skelos, a 72-year-old Republican from Long Island, was diagnosed with COVID-19 but has been symptom-free and in quarantine since April 8. He will be released once the Bureau of Prisons approves his proposed residence.

In their letter, prosecutors wrote that Skelos’ pending motion for compassionate release was moot since he had been approved for release pursuant to a recently adopted U.S. Department of Justice policy instructing the Bureau of Prisons to identify inmates who could safely be released from prison due to the pandemic.

Local

GOOD NEWS 5 hours ago

SNL’s Che Says He Will Pay Rent for Residents of NYCHA Building Where Grandmother Once Lived

Coroanvirus 10 hours ago

Soft-Serve Defiance: Ice Cream Trucks Ply Brooklyn Streets

Skelos forfeited his Senate seat when he was convicted on federal corruption charges in 2015. A U.S. Supreme Court decision ended up overturning his conviction two years later, but he was convicted again at re-trial in 2018. Skelos had begun serving a more than four-year prison term last January.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CorruptionCoronavirusDean Skelos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us