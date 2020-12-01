Ex-LaGuardia Airport Worker Sentenced for Recording Woman in Bathroom: DA

What to Know A former LaGuardia Airport employee was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to using his cell phone to secretly record "pretty girls" using a public restroom at the airport, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.

Samuel Rodriguez, 39, of College Point, pleaded guilty in September to unlawful surveillance in the second degree from an incident that took place in December 2018, when he was a worker at the airport.

Aside from his six month jail sentence, Rodriguez will also have ten years’ post release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to the district attorney's office.

“In pleading guilty, this defendant admitted to preying on unwitting individuals by setting up his phone to record women using the bathroom. He turned an airport restroom into his own personal peep show. This is unconscionable and as a result of his action the defendant is going to jail," Katz said in a statement.

According to the charges, on Dec. 19, 2018, a woman entered a one-stall unisex restroom right after Rodriguez allegedly had stepped out. Moments later, the woman allegedly heard a beeping sound and walked toward the sound -- eventually spotting a cell phone actively recording inside the paper towel dispenser.

According to Katz, the victim examined the phone and played back a previous clip that captured video footage of Rodriguez setting up the phone inside the paper towel dispenser and angling the phone to capture anyone using the toilet opposite the dispenser.

When Rodriguez was approached by law enforcement he allegedly said “I know what this is about and I’m sorry” and further detailed that he went to the bathroom and put his phone in there because he was "trying to video pretty girls."