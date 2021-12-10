Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Ex-Jets Player Gets More Than 3 Years in Prison in $1.2 Million COVID Relief Fraud Scheme

Former Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy
John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A former New York Jets player was sentenced to more than three years in prison after admitting his role in a scheme to fraudulently get more than $1.2 million through COVID relief funds, prosecutors said.

Joshua Bellamy, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to court documents. Bellamy allegedly provided fake documents and information to obtain a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of more than $1.24 million for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The St. Petersburg resident admitted to using the money to buy things like jewelry and a stay at a hotel and casino in Florida, court documents stated. Bellamy also sought to get PPP loans for other family members and friends.

The former wide receiver further copped to paying more than $311,000 of the money he got from the load to an alleged co-conspirator as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application. That other man faces a slew of charges after he was tied to a separate PPP fraud case as well, according to court documents.

News

NYC Schools 11 hours ago

New NYC Schools Chancellor Wants Longer School Days, Saturday and Summer Classes

Storm Team 4 Dec 10

Severe Storms Threaten Tri-State After Deadly Storms Slam Parts of South

Bellamy played in seven games for the Jets in 2019, recording two catches for 20 yards. In his 82 games, he played predominantly with the Bears, but also briefly saw time with the Chiefs and Washington.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York JetsJetsJosh Bellamy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us