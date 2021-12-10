Ex-Jets Player Gets More Than 3 Years in Prison in $1.2 Million COVID Relief Fraud Scheme

A former New York Jets player was sentenced to more than three years in prison after admitting his role in a scheme to fraudulently get more than $1.2 million through COVID relief funds, prosecutors said.

Joshua Bellamy, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to court documents. Bellamy allegedly provided fake documents and information to obtain a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of more than $1.24 million for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC.

The St. Petersburg resident admitted to using the money to buy things like jewelry and a stay at a hotel and casino in Florida, court documents stated. Bellamy also sought to get PPP loans for other family members and friends.

The former wide receiver further copped to paying more than $311,000 of the money he got from the load to an alleged co-conspirator as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application. That other man faces a slew of charges after he was tied to a separate PPP fraud case as well, according to court documents.

Bellamy played in seven games for the Jets in 2019, recording two catches for 20 yards. In his 82 games, he played predominantly with the Bears, but also briefly saw time with the Chiefs and Washington.