Ex-Charity Worker Sentenced for Stealing Phones Meant for Bronx Homeless

A former non-profit worker has been ordered to pay back more than $140,000 after he pleaded guilty to stealing cellphones meant to help homeless people in the Bronx.

Prosecutor said Thursday that 42-year-old Adam Castillo, who used to work as a Purchasing Manager for the community organization BronxWorks, was ordered to pay $47,600 in restituion and $93,700 in a civil judgement order. In March of this year, Castillo had admitted to stealing 514 electronic devices between January 2017 and July 2018.

Investigators said Castillo used BronxWorks' Verizon account to order phones and tablets, some of which were shipped to his parents' home address. The charity didn't find out about it until they reconciled their budget. It lost a total of $141,356, according to District Attorney Darcel Clark.

“The defendant stole devices that were meant to help homeless people in the Bronx. BronxWorks, a non-profit in our community, lost a substantial amount of money because of the defendant’s wrongdoing. He has now been held accountable for his actions, Clark said in a news release.