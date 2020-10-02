Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Ex-Chaplain at Catholic School Accused of Allowing Students to Bully, Smoke Pot

Salvatore DiStefano, 61, who had been chaplain at the all-boys Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, faces criminal charges for engaging in “a pattern of behavior” that threatened the welfare of six students, prosecutors said.

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Salvatore DiStefano, 61, who had been chaplain at the all-boys Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, allowed students to consume marijuana products in his office and tried to entice them to go off campus with him, according to a statement Thursday from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.
  • He also enlisted club members to harass a former member so severely that he would quit school, prosecutors said.
  • He had been placed on leave in January following allegations of misconduct. His lawyer, Vincent Sanzone Jr., said DiStefano is innocent.

A former chaplain at a Roman Catholic prep school in northern New Jersey faces criminal charges for engaging in “a pattern of behavior” that threatened the welfare of six students, prosecutors said.

Salvatore DiStefano, 61, who had been chaplain at the all-boys Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, allowed students to consume marijuana products in his office and tried to entice them to go off campus with him, according to a statement Thursday from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. He had been placed on leave in January following allegations of misconduct.

DiStefano is charged with five counts of using a juvenile to commit a crime and six counts of child endangerment.

News

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

Trump Has ‘Mild Symptoms' After He and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

New Jersey 2 hours ago

NJ Starts Contact Tracing, Urges Immediate Quarantine for Trump Fundraiser Attendees

His lawyer, Vincent Sanzone Jr., said DiStefano is innocent.

DiStefano is suspected of preying on members of an official school club he led known as the “Knights of Malta.” He made repeated attempts to speak with the students about sex, tried to entice one student to accompany him away from the school alone, and took steps to conceal that activity, including telling the student to delete text messages between them, prosecutors said.

He also enlisted club members to harass a former member so severely that he would quit school, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the prosecutor’s office and the state’s Clergy Abuse Task Force assembled by state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtspriestSummitcatholic school
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us