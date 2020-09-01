Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Ex-Boyfriend Pleads Guilty to Killing Woman Inside NY Mall

Police said at the time of Keith Sparks’ arrest that he followed Mallicia Tipps’ vehicle to the mall and chased Tipps and her friend from the parking lot into the store, where he stabbed her several times.

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

What to Know

  • The ex-boyfriend of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside an upstate New York mall pleaded guilty Tuesday to her murder.
  • Prosecutors said Keith Sparks killed Mallicia Tipps inside the Sears store at the McKinley Mall in suburban Buffalo in September 2019.
  • Police said at the time of Sparks’ arrest that he followed Tipps’ vehicle to the mall and chased Tipps and her friend from the parking lot into the store, where he stabbed her several times.

The ex-boyfriend of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside an upstate New York mall pleaded guilty Tuesday to her murder.

Prosecutors said Keith Sparks killed Mallicia Tipps inside the Sears store at the McKinley Mall in suburban Buffalo in September 2019.

Sparks was arrested later that night at his Niagara Falls home.

News

Schools 10 hours ago

NYC Schools Delay Opening as Mayor, Union Reach Deal to Avert Teacher Strike

COVID-19 9 hours ago

Do You Live in a Viral Hotspot? 2 States Added to Tri-State Quarantine List; 33 Areas Affected

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, the highest charge he faced, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference.

Police said at the time of Sparks’ arrest that he followed Tipps’ vehicle to the mall and chased Tipps and her friend from the parking lot into the store, where he stabbed her several times. The 38-year-old victim died at the scene.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew YorkBuffalodeathstabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us