Ex-Boyfriend of NYC Correction Officer Gets Life in Prison in Her Execution-Style Death

Keon Richmond was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for shooting Alastasia Bryan five times in her chest, hand and both arms as she sat in her car before she was set to go to work at Rikers Island

The ex-boyfriend of a New York City correction officer was sentenced Wednesday in her execution style shooting death.

Keon Richmond, 37, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison in the 2016 slaying of Alastasia Bryan, 25, in Bergen Beach. He was convicted of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in October.

Prosecutors said Bryan was sitting in her car about to drive to Rikers Island, where she was a corrections officer, when she was shot five times in the chest, hand and both arms.

Authorities say Richmond used a GPS tracking device to record her movements.

Prosecutors said Bryan and Richmond began dating between 2014 and 2015. Bryan leased a BMW for Richmond while they were still dating and Richmond continued to possess the car after the relationship ended.

Richmond fell behind on payments and became enraged with Bryan when police seized the vehicle.

"This defendant's calculated, cold-blooded murder cut short Officer Alastasia Bryan's promising life and robbed her family and friends of a beloved daughter, sister, companion, colleague and friend," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a news release.

