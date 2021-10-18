Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Staten Island

Estranged Husband Convicted of Killing Staten Island Teacher, Hiding Body

Jeanine Cammarata had been missing for nearly a week before her burned body turned up at a storage facility a few miles from where she lived

The man accused of killing a Staten Island teacher and hiding her remains in a storage unit more than two years ago has been convicted of murder charges, county prosecutors announced Monday.

Officials say Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was killed by her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata and his girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, who then dumped her body in a garbage bag, surrounded by air fresheners, at a storage facility a few miles from where she lived. Jeanine Cammarata had been missing for nearly a week before her burned body turned up. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Michael Cammarata and Egea were charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and concealment of a human corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Additionally, the indictment charges Michael Cammarata with fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and first- third- and fourth- degree stalking.

Both pled not guilty to the charges they face.

Cammarata was found guilty before a jury in state Supreme Court on all related charges, the district attorney announced Monday.

Egea will be tried separately at a later date.

News

NYPD 4 hours ago

65 NYC Cops Face Departmental Misconduct Charges in George Floyd Protests

Wall Street 8 hours ago

7-Foot Harambe Statue Stares Down Wall Street's Charging Bull, Which Is Now Covered in Bananas

In a statement, Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon said: "Today’s guilty verdict ensures that his heinous crime will not go unpunished, and that the defendant will be held fully accountable for not only killing his wife, but the calculated and cold-hearted plot to cover up the crime."

If convicted of murder, each faces a sentence of 25 to life.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Staten IslandNYPDJeanine Cammarata
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us