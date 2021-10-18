Estranged Husband Convicted of Killing Staten Island Teacher, Hiding Body

The man accused of killing a Staten Island teacher and hiding her remains in a storage unit more than two years ago has been convicted of murder charges, county prosecutors announced Monday.

Officials say Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was killed by her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata and his girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, who then dumped her body in a garbage bag, surrounded by air fresheners, at a storage facility a few miles from where she lived. Jeanine Cammarata had been missing for nearly a week before her burned body turned up.

Michael Cammarata and Egea were charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and concealment of a human corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Additionally, the indictment charges Michael Cammarata with fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and first- third- and fourth- degree stalking.

Both pled not guilty to the charges they face.

Cammarata was found guilty before a jury in state Supreme Court on all related charges, the district attorney announced Monday.

Egea will be tried separately at a later date.

In a statement, Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon said: "Today’s guilty verdict ensures that his heinous crime will not go unpunished, and that the defendant will be held fully accountable for not only killing his wife, but the calculated and cold-hearted plot to cover up the crime."

If convicted of murder, each faces a sentence of 25 to life.