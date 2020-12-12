EMS Workers Robbed at Gunpoint Responding to Bogus Aid Call in Brooklyn

Two EMS workers were robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning responding to a report of a person experiencing seizures in Brooklyn, law enforcement officials said.

The two men exited the elevator on the sixth floor of a Brooklyn building when an armed man appeared and threatened the pair, demanding they hand over their equipment, police said.

Fire officials say it's the second incident against EMS workers this week.

"It's despicable that anyone would use 911 for a fake medical call, threaten the lives of EMTs, and steal the tools they use to save lives," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement.

Police said the suspect got away with two EMT radios, a tech bag and medical equipment. Neither of the EMS workers was physically injured during the theft.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Frost Street in East Williamsburg.

Officials within the FDNY and NYPD are continuing to investigate the incident.