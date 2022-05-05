Electric Wheelchair Stolen From 95-Year-Old Man on Upper West Side: Police

Police are looking for the suspect who is believed to have stolen an electric wheelchair from a 95-year-old man on the Upper West Side.

The mobility device was allegedly swiped from outside a professional office on West End Avenue and West 73rd Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. The victim left the electric wheelchair outside, and when he returned two hours later, it was gone.

A police investigation found that the chair, valued at $2,570, had been taken by a unidentified man just 10 minutes after the victim went inside.

The suspect was captured on surveillance camera riding the wheelchair on the sidewalk of West End Avenue heading south later in the day. He has not yet been caught, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).