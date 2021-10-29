Crime and Courts

East Village

Elderly Man Using Walker Cornered, Robbed at Knifepoint in NYC Elevator

An 80-year-old man returning home was cornered in his building elevator and robbed by a suspect who brandished a box cutter, police say.

The robbery occurred Thursday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. in the East Village. Police say it started when the suspect asked the victim for a cigarette.

The suspect then followed the elderly man into his building lobby and elevator where he cornered the victim while he was sitting down in his walker.

Police say that's when the suspect pulled out the box cutter and demanded money. Surveillance video in the elevator captured the entire robbery, including when the suspect grabs the victim's wallet and takes out $60.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark red Under Armour brand baseball hat, a black jacket, red sweatshirt, red sweatpants and red Nike sneakers.

This article tagged under:

East VillageNYPD
