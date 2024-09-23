Suspect arrested in NYC subway station stabbing that started over accidental bump

A suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Manhattan subway station that was sparked after an accidental bump on the stairs, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Friday at the entrance to the L train at 14th Street and Avenue A in the East Village, according to police. A 29-year-old man was walking down the stairs when he bumped into someone by mistake, and the two exchanged words.

As the argument grew heated, the other man took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back before running off, police said. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Detectives searched for the man for nearly three days before he was caught Monday evening, according to police. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Raymond Kwok, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as weapon possession. Attorney information for Kwok was not immediately clear.

Those who live in the area said that there have been positive changes over the past few moths after a deadly stabbing on the sidewalk in June brought up quality of life concerns the community had been dealin with for years, with issues including littering, homelessness and illegal vending.

Mayor Eric Adams had promised in the past to clean up the area and add more police patrols — and it appeared to have been effective. There were no vendors, clear sidewalks and little trash seen on Monday, with officers on different spots along the block.

Joaquin Pinela, who works at a sneak shop on the corner, said the NYPD added mobile lights to the block in an effort to deter crime. He said that while there was an increased police presence in the aftermath of the summer incident, the number of officers walking around was not as high of late.

"With everything that’s been going o it thought there’d be more police activity," said Pinela. "We need more police contact with everyone here."