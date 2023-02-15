Early Morning Times Square Attack Leaves 2 Teens With Injuries: NYPD

Two teens suffered cuts after they were attacked by a man in Times Square early Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 162 W 43rd St.

Police say that it was at that location that a group of people were standing when a man walking by began exchanging words with them and got into a dispute.

The man apparently took a sharp object and two teens, a girl and boy, suffered cuts to their hands. Both were taken to Bellevue with non-life threatening injuries.

The man fled the scene. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.