VIDEO: Mom Thwarts Brazen NYC Kidnapping Attempt, Pulls Son Out Snatchers' Car Window

What to Know The NYPD is searching for a duo they say attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens Thursday -- an attempt that was thwarted by the young child's mother.

According to police, the kidnapping attempt took place around 8 p.m. on Hillside Avenue when one individual picked up the 5-year-old boy from the sidewalk and placed him in the rear seat of his vehicle while the second individual sat in the front passenger's seat.

However, the alleged kidnapping attempt was not a success. Police say that as the first individual sat in the driver's seat, the boy's 45-year-old mother pulled the child out of the car through the front passenger window, before the two individuals fled in their vehicle.

Surveillance video released by police show the harrowing moments lived by the child's mother and others walking close behind him, when all of a sudden a man jumps from a vehicle and grabs the child, forcing him into the car, while the child's mother and others frantically try to save him, ultimately managing to rescue him before the car flees.

The victim was not injured during the incident, according to police, who describe the first individual as a man in his 30s last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and dark-colored sneakers.

BREAKING: @NYPD102Pct is searching for two men, one of which, snatched a 5-year-old boy off the street and tossed him in their car in front of his mother. The quick thinking mom pulled him to safety through a rear window. pic.twitter.com/rD9WY1Ds2u — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) July 16, 2021

The second individual is described by police as a man between 50 to 60 years old, with eyeglasses who was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The vehicle is described as an older model maroon 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).