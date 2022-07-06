Duo Sought for Stealing $10,000 Rolex at Knifepoint in NYC Café: Cops

Police are searching for a duo they say worked together to lure a man into a Manhattan café to steal his $10,000 Rolex watch at knifepoint last month.

According to the NYPD, on June 11, shortly before 2:30 p.m., an unknown individual and a 27-year-old man entered a café on 6th Avenue in Midtown and headed to the upstairs dining area. Once there, police said, a second unknown individual approached the pair. The two unknown individuals, who allegedly acted in concert, put a knife to the man's back and robbed him of the Rolex watch he had on.

Subsequently, the two individuals then fled the scene, according to police. The 27-year-old man who was robbed out of his $10,000 watch was not injured.

Police shared surveillance images of the two individuals being sought (see above).

Police describe the first unknown individual as a heavy built man, with black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white hooded sweatshirt with no sleeves, a white t-shirt, green camouflage shorts and white sneakers.

The second individual, according to police, is also described as a heavy built man, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black face mask, blue shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).